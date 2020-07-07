Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sandalwood drug racket: 2 arrested, actress being questioned, informs Police

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Sandalwood drug racket: 2 arrested, actress being questioned, informs Police

Sandalwood drug racket: 2 arrested, actress being questioned, informs Police

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant revealed details regarding the sandalwood drug racket case and the arrests that they have made so far.

He informed that the case is under investigation and two people (Ravi Shankar and Rahul) have been arrested in the case."While talking about Ragini Dwivedi, Kamal Pant said, "This particular actress has been in close contact with him (main accused).

She has also participated in parties.

Along with that, they have very close relationship.

There was certain digital evidence which shows their connection."Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was detained by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on September 04.

She was detained in connection with a drug case.

Earlier in the day, CCB had raided the residence of Ragini in Bengaluru.

Her friend Ravi Shankar was interrogated and arrested by police on charges of drug supply.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ragini Dwivedi Ragini Dwivedi Indian film actress

Kannada actress Ragini detained by CCB in drug case in Bengaluru [Video]

Kannada actress Ragini detained by CCB in drug case in Bengaluru

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was detained by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on September 04. She was detained in connection with a drug case. Earlier in the day, CCB has raided the residence of Ragini in Bengaluru. Her friend Ravi Shankar was interrogated and arrested by police on charges of drug supply.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Central Crime Branch conducts search at Kannada actress Ragini's residence in drug case [Video]

Central Crime Branch conducts search at Kannada actress Ragini's residence in drug case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has raided the residence of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi in connection with a drug case on September 04 in Bengaluru. The CCB obtained the search warrant from the court. She is present at her house as the raid is taking place. Her friend Ravi Shankar was interrogated and arrested by police on charges of drug supply.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Ravi Shankar Ravi Shankar Indian musician and sitar player


Bangalore Bangalore Capital of Karnataka, India

Gold smuggling and Bengaluru drug trafficking cases are linked, claims Kerala Opposition Leader [Video]

Gold smuggling and Bengaluru drug trafficking cases are linked, claims Kerala Opposition Leader

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the gold smuggling case and the drug trafficking mafia case in Bengaluru are linked. He demaded that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate the matter. "There is a clear link between the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case and the drug trafficking mafia caught in Bengaluru. I am requesting the central and state governments to do a proper enquiry of the case. The CBI should investigate the matter," said the Congress leader.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published
Bengaluru's flower suppliers facing losses despite COVID relaxations [Video]

Bengaluru's flower suppliers facing losses despite COVID relaxations

Retail flower suppliers in City Market and Kalasipalya Market are facing losses even after relaxations in COVID-19 guidelines. A seller said, "We've resumed our business but there are not many buyers. Due to COVID, earning and livelihood is very difficult."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

Bengaluru riots 'pre-planned', 'communally motivated': fact finding report

 The recent riots in Bengaluru were "pre-planned and organised" and it was "undoubtedly communally motivated", the Citizens for Democracy in its fact finding..
IndiaTimes

Kannada Kannada Dravidian language spoken in Karnataka, India


Tweets about this

MahalaxmiRaman

Mahalaxmi Ramanathan RT @republic: Ragini Dwivedi arrested, taken into custody in Bengaluru over Sandalwood drug racket https://t.co/HYARIlgBUa 2 minutes ago

RG_TheOtherOne

R G RT @shekharmcs: Sandalwood drug racket: Arrested drug peddler names CPM state secy's son Bineesh Kodiyeri. https://t.co/6N0u56xP83 30 minutes ago

usha_kaul

Usha Kaul RT @republic: Sandalwood drug racket: Arrested drug peddler names CPM state secy's son Bineesh Kodiyeri https://t.co/WDNVTESc8U 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Drug racket busted in JandK's Samba, 2 arrested [Video]

Drug racket busted in JandK's Samba, 2 arrested

Two people were arrested in a drug peddling case in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on July 07. A large consignment of intoxicants was recovered by the police. Police also recovered capsules, and a case has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published