Three people arrested in connection to Terre Haute man's death

Two more people have been arrested in connection to the death of a terre haute man.

Terre haute police say dwayne french died after someone hit him in the head.

It happened in the early morning hours of august 21st.

French told police he was getting on his motorcycle to leave home.

He fell unconscious as police interviewed him.

He was taken to an indianapolis hospital where he died.

Police arrested shane johnson, loghan morris, and jeffrey william recupido.

Prosecutor terry modesitt says upgraded charges are likely now that french passed away.

