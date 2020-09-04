Daily Dividend Report: VZ,TY,GE,OXY,RICK

The quarterly dividend is payable on November 2, 2020, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2020.

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 62.75 cents per outstanding share, an increase of 1.25 cents per share from the previous quarter.

This is the 14th consecutive year Verizon's Board has approved a quarterly dividend increase.

Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

The company made approximately $5.1 billion in cash dividend payments in the first half of 2020.

Tri-Continental today declared a third quarter ordinary income distribution of $0.2622 per share of Common Stock and $0.6250 per share of Preferred Stock.

Distributions on Common Stock will be paid on September 24, 2020 to Common Stockholders of record on September 16, 2020.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company.

The dividend is payable October 26, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2020.

The ex-dividend date is September 25, 2020.

Occidental Petroleum said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share on common stock payable on October 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, today announced it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share for the Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ending September 30, 2020, the same amount as for the year ago fourth quarter.

The 4Q20 dividend is payable September 28, 2020, to holders of record September 15, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of September 14, 2020.

This marks RCI's 19th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Total dividends paid in FY20 will now amount to $0.14 per share, up 7.7% from $0.13 in FY19.