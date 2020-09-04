West Indian Day Celebrations Kick Off With Back-To-School Drive, Virtual Music Festival

A different kind of celebration got underway Friday honoring Caribbean heritage.



Related videos from verified sources Traffic jams block Chicago streets during Mexican Independence Day celebrations



Footage shows the long traffic jams during Mexican Independence Day celebrations on Lakeshore Drive in Chicago on Wednesday (September 16). Thousands of people celebrated in downtown Chicago on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago Free, virtual baking class to celebrate National Grandparents Day



National Grandparents Day is Sept. 13, and a nonprofit organization is taking its annual celebration online. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:33 Published 2 weeks ago West Indian Day Parade Celebration A Hit Online



Revelers still had a lot of fun celebrating their heritage. They just had to do it a different way due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:56 Published 3 weeks ago