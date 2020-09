Rep. Debbie Wasser Schultz Denied Tour Of Two Postal Facilities Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:39s - Published 33 seconds ago Rep. Debbie Wasser Schultz Denied Tour Of Two Postal Facilities Rep. Wasserman Schultz decided to tour the mail processing sites after receiving pictures of mail sitting in both facilities, some showing delivery dates in July. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this