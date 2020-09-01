Organization Demands Gov. Baker Reopen All Officer-Involved Shooting Cases In Massachusetts

The group includes mothers whose sons were shot and killed by police.



Related videos from verified sources Mass. Gets Aggressive In Virus Control Measures In 5 Cities



Massachusetts is pouring more resources into five communities that are being particularly hard hit by the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:06 Published 14 hours ago Gov. Baker Explains Activation Of Mass. National Guard Over The Weekend



Gov. Baker said the decision to activate the National Guard was made after municipal leaders expressed concerns over the number of events with potentially large turnouts taking place. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:04 Published 3 days ago Gov. Baker Gives Massachusetts Coronavirus Update



Gov. Charlie Baker said the number of people being testing for coronavirus a day continues to increase. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 03:57 Published 3 days ago