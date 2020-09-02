Teacher's Day 2020: A year of innovation in education | Oneindia News

2020 has brought dynamic shifts in the field of education with classes moving online as schools shut down due to the pandemic.

Amid these far reaching changes, there have been teachers who have tried to adapt to the new normal in their own way and help lessons reach students who did not have access to a smartphone or internet connectivity.

We meet 3 of them.

