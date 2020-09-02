Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teacher's Day 2020: A year of innovation in education | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Teacher's Day 2020: A year of innovation in education | Oneindia News

Teacher's Day 2020: A year of innovation in education | Oneindia News

2020 has brought dynamic shifts in the field of education with classes moving online as schools shut down due to the pandemic.

Amid these far reaching changes, there have been teachers who have tried to adapt to the new normal in their own way and help lessons reach students who did not have access to a smartphone or internet connectivity.

We meet 3 of them.

#TeachersDay2020 #Radhakrishnan #ThankYouTeacher


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Educators push back against online teacher shaming [Video]

Educators push back against online teacher shaming

Piling on during a pandemic — teachers say they are being targeted while facing the added pressure of starting a new school year remotely.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:05Published
Schools: The New Normal | Cybersecurity Concerns [Video]

Schools: The New Normal | Cybersecurity Concerns

With many students starting the school year online, concerns are growing over possible cyber attacks. Classes and meetings have already been hacked by online intruders. As CBS2's Jessica Layton..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published
Miami-Dade Schools Suffers More Cyberattacks On Day 3 Of New Academic Year [Video]

Miami-Dade Schools Suffers More Cyberattacks On Day 3 Of New Academic Year

CBS4's Ted Scouten reports on the day three issues.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:21Published