Hilary Swank, Josh Charles & The Cast of 'Away' on New Netflix Drama | THR Interviews

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee speaks to actors Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Amit Sial and Jitendra Joshi on nepotism and their struggle to fame. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 19:16Published
The Duke Of Sussex has said he hopes the stories of Paralympians detailed innew Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix help to get rid of “stereotyping andpreconceptions”. The film details the history of the Paralympic Games andfeatures interviews with athletes including GB star Jonnie Peacock, as well asHarry, who founded the Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Actor Ray Panthaki talks to Hindustan Times about playing an Indian character on Netflix's space drama Away, starring Hilary Swank in the lead role. He also remembers working with Rishi Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and discusses his Indian roots.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:28Published
Netflix's new sci-fi adventure "Away" launches on Friday, September 4, and stars Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki tell ET Canada's Keshia Chante what it was like to..