Hilary Swank, Josh Charles & The Cast of 'Away' on New Netflix Drama | THR Interviews

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 04:21s - Published
Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their new Netflix series, 'Away.'

The stars opened up about their show that follows five astronauts from across the globe on the first mission to Mars.


Your fav 'character actors' on nepotism and their struggle to fame | Aur Batao | Netflix [Video]

Your fav 'character actors' on nepotism and their struggle to fame | Aur Batao | Netflix

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee speaks to actors Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Amit Sial and Jitendra Joshi on nepotism and their struggle to fame. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 19:16Published

What to stream this Labor Day weekend: Disney+'s 'Mulan,' Netflix's 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things'

 With many theaters closed, new films are streaming. This weekend: 'Mulan' comes to Disney+ and Netflix gets weird for 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things.'
USATODAY.com
Harry: I hope Netflix Paralympics documentary helps gets rid of stereotyping [Video]

Harry: I hope Netflix Paralympics documentary helps gets rid of stereotyping

The Duke Of Sussex has said he hopes the stories of Paralympians detailed innew Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix help to get rid of “stereotyping andpreconceptions”. The film details the history of the Paralympic Games andfeatures interviews with athletes including GB star Jonnie Peacock, as well asHarry, who founded the Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Ray Panthaki interview: Star of Netflix's Away on representing India on the world stage [Video]

Ray Panthaki interview: Star of Netflix's Away on representing India on the world stage

Actor Ray Panthaki talks to Hindustan Times about playing an Indian character on Netflix's space drama Away, starring Hilary Swank in the lead role. He also remembers working with Rishi Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and discusses his Indian roots.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:28Published

Hilary Swank on Netflix's sci-fi Away and the ultimate work-life dilemma

 Hilary Swank talks about her role for Netflix as the commander on the first manned mission to Mars.
BBC News

Hilary Swank plays an astronaut leading a mission to mars in Netlix's 'Away'

 Hilary Swank has transformed herself to play a transgender man in "Boys Don't Cry" and a boxer in "Million Dollar Baby," so when it came time to play an..
USATODAY.com

NASA fires booster in latest test for future moon rocket [Video]

NASA fires booster in latest test for future moon rocket

NASA plans to send the first woman and next man to the lunar surface by 2024, with a goal of exploring Mars targeted for the mid-2030s.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Today in History for September 3rd

 Highlights of this day in history: Britain and France declare war on Nazi Germany; The Treaty of Paris ends the American Revolution; Bloody end to the Beslan..
USATODAY.com

How to watch Elon Musk’s Neuralink demo at 6PM ET / 3PM PT

 Photo: Neuralink

Amid the search for a COVID-19 vaccine and launch of a new Mars rover, there is yet another technological breakthrough on its way —..
The Verge

portiadavidson_

portiadavidson_ RT @netflix: Hilary Swank and Josh Charles star in Away, an epic story of love and sacrifice from the visionary who brought you Friday Nigh… 15 minutes ago

jonmspangler

Jon Spangler #VoteBluetoSaveAmerica #BidenHarris RT @ChazEbert: The new Mars-set @netflix series, “Away,” starring Hilary Swank and Josh Charles, is reviewed by @Brian_Tallerico. https://t… 34 minutes ago

ChazEbert

Chaz The new Mars-set @netflix series, “Away,” starring Hilary Swank and Josh Charles, is reviewed by @Brian_Tallerico. https://t.co/aQKf4mGFRA 49 minutes ago

elementartyy

elementarty 'Away' And 'I'm Thinking Of Ending Things' - Netflix ushers in September with a new space drama starring Hilary Sw… https://t.co/ugaqMJGc8Y 3 hours ago

BikoDjango

฿ł₭Ø ĐJ₳₦₲Ø RT @THR: Hilary Swank and Josh Charles star as a married couple separated by 30 million miles in Netflix's space-set soap #Away. Read THR's… 4 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: "I think it's great to have a strong, heroic female character at the centre of it" @MrJoshCharles shares how he feels starrin… 5 hours ago

ErPiuma2001

Er Piuma @NetflixIT @netflix Wow! 🙏for the new serie "Away" today on Netflix Italy! I love the issue and the perspective...g… https://t.co/opyC8e3r0L 8 hours ago

ErPiuma2001

Er Piuma @Screenweek @NetflixIT @netflix Wow! 🙏for the new serie "Away" today on Netflix Italy! I love the issue and the per… https://t.co/atCjAhnykW 8 hours ago


Josh Charles, Vivian Wu Talk Working With Hilary Swank On Netflix's 'Away' [Video]

Josh Charles, Vivian Wu Talk Working With Hilary Swank On Netflix's 'Away'

Netflix's new sci-fi adventure "Away" launches on Friday, September 4, and stars Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki tell ET Canada's Keshia Chante what it was like to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:11Published
Some major Netflix movies are dropping in September [Video]

Some major Netflix movies are dropping in September

If you're out of Netflix to binge, these 4 Netflix original series and movies are coming in September.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
'Chemical Hearts' Cast Talk New "Beautiful" Teen Movie | THR Interviews [Video]

'Chemical Hearts' Cast Talk New "Beautiful" Teen Movie | THR Interviews

Lili Reinhart, Kara Young, Austin Abrams and Coral Peña talk about their new movie "Chemical Hearts," streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:47Published