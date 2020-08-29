Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iceland v England: Nations League match preview

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Iceland v England: Nations League match preview

Iceland v England: Nations League match preview

Gareth Southgate's England squad are preparing to take on Iceland in theNations League, after a long spell away from international football.

Here areall the key stats for the game ahead.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

England national football team England national football team Men's association football team representing England

Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October [Video]

Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October

England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the press as his team prepares toface Iceland in the Nations League. The manager said Harry Maguire would beconsidered for future games in October.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Harry Maguire: England boss Gareth Southgate open to defender's return

 England manager Gareth Southgate says he will be "absolutely be looking" to reintroduce Harry Maguire to the international fold in October.
BBC News

Southgate open to Maguire returning for England in October

 England manager Gareth Southgate says he will be "absolutely be looking" to reintroduce Harry Maguire to the international fold in October.
BBC News

Southgate open to Maguire England return in October

 England manager Gareth Southgate says he will be "absolutely be looking" to reintroduce Harry Maguire to the international fold in October.
BBC News

UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League international association football tournament

Spain grabs 1-1 draw in Germany as internationals resume

 Spain defender Gaya scored deep into stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw against Germany as the UEFA Nations League started without fans Thursday, ending a..
WorldNews

Rodrigo, Werner, Torres - how did new Premier League signings do in Nations League?

 A host of new Premier League players were on show as Spain and Germany drew 1-1 in the Nations League - but what did we learn about them?
BBC News

Injury-time Duffy goal earns Kenny point in first Republic match

 Shane Duffy's injury-time goal rescues a 1-1 draw for new Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny in the Nations League opener in Bulgaria.
BBC News

Iceland Iceland Island country in the North Atlantic

Study Shows Coronavirus Antibodies Can Last at Least Four Months [Video]

Study Shows Coronavirus Antibodies Can Last at Least Four Months

A new study from Iceland provides reassurance that our antibodies are long-lasting. Covid-19 antibodies can last at least four months according to reports at Gizmodo. That is, assuming that we produce them in the first place. The study looked at blood samples collected from over 30,000 people in Iceland. That is a bit under 10% percent of the small Nordic country’s total population. That's more than 4,000 people who had either tested positive or were exposed to someone with the virus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

England: Conor Coady & Ainsley Maitland-Niles called up by Gareth Southgate

 Wolves centre-back Conor Coady and Arsenal full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles have been added to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Nations League games..
BBC News

Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate English association footballer and manager

Related news from verified sources

England unveil new home and away kits which will be worn by Gareth Southgate’s side for Nations League and Euro 2020

England have launched their new home and away kits ahead of their Nations League matches this month....
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kenny: Could have won, deserved a draw [Video]

Kenny: Could have won, deserved a draw

Stephen Kenny talks about his first match in charge of the Republic of Ireland boss which was a 1-1 Nations League draw in Bulgaria thanks to a Shane Duffy injury-time equaliser.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:17Published
Nations League preview: Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland [Video]

Nations League preview: Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland

New Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny faces a tricky test in Bulgaria forhis first match in charge of the senior side.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Wales train ahead of Nations League [Video]

Wales train ahead of Nations League

The Wales squad have been training in Cardiff before they fly to Helsinki for their Nations League match against Finland, live on Sky Sports.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:00Published