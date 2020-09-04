Superhero Origins: Marvel's Kamala Khan Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 04:54s - Published on September 4, 2020 Superhero Origins: Marvel's Kamala Khan Let's dive deep into this awesome character's history! For this video, we’ll be looking at the humble beginnings of one of Marvel’s most important Superheroes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Let's dive deep into this awesome character's history! For this video, we’ll be looking at the humble beginnings of one of Marvel’s most important Superheroes. Our video examines Kamala Khan's history within the Marvel comics universe, as well as where she's headed in the future!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 7 Best Open World Superhero Games



Video games have allowed us to feel what it's like to swing through the streets of New York as Spider-Man or stealthily stalk enemies as Batman! For this list we're looking at the best video games that.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 06:09 Published 2 weeks ago Top 20 Greatest Superhero Teams of All Time



Where do we sign up? For this list, we’re looking at the very best superhero teams in comics to decide once and for all which team are earth's greatest heroes. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:27 Published 3 weeks ago

