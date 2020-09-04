Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant death probe: Rhea's brother Showik & Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Sushant death probe: Rhea's brother Showik & Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB

Sushant death probe: Rhea's brother Showik & Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showmik Chakraborty arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai.

Along with Showmik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested over drug charges by NCB.

On Friday, NCB had raided the residences of Showmik and Miranda.

NCB has been questioning Showmik and others over drug allegations in Sushant’s death case.

Showik lives with sister Rhea.

Both Showik Chakraborty and Miranda, who is Rajput’s house manager, were handed over the summons to join the investigation during the search.NCB had also arrested two alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar.

NCB said Parihar used to procure drugs on Showmik’s instructions.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager arrested over drug charges

Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and *Sushant Singh Rajput*’s house manager Samuel...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsDNA


NCB to arrest Rhea's brother Showik & Samuel

Sushant Singh Rajput case is being currently investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation....
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsDNA


SSR case: Showik and Samuel arrested by NCB

Tightening its noose around Rhea Chakraborty, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday night arrested...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNA



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

‘Sushant’s troubles began after Rhea entered his life’: Lawyer of actor’s kin [Video]

‘Sushant’s troubles began after Rhea entered his life’: Lawyer of actor’s kin

Lawyer of Sushanht Singh Rajput’s family has alleged that trouble began in the late actor’s life after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life. Speaking on some Whatsapp chats revelaing that his..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister: Great start NCB [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister: Great start NCB

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has applauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its action in the ongoing probe, raiding a number of locations including the residence of Showik..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:14Published
Army Chief MM Naravane visits Leh, says LAC 'slightly tense' | Oneindia News [Video]

Army Chief MM Naravane visits Leh, says LAC 'slightly tense' | Oneindia News

India records more than 80,000 Covid-19 cases on a 2nd day in a row; China Defence Minister seeks time to meet Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of SCO after fresh tensions between India-China at the LAC;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published