Sushant death probe: Rhea's brother Showik & Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showmik Chakraborty arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai.

Along with Showmik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested over drug charges by NCB.

On Friday, NCB had raided the residences of Showmik and Miranda.

NCB has been questioning Showmik and others over drug allegations in Sushant’s death case.

Showik lives with sister Rhea.

Both Showik Chakraborty and Miranda, who is Rajput’s house manager, were handed over the summons to join the investigation during the search.NCB had also arrested two alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar.

NCB said Parihar used to procure drugs on Showmik’s instructions.

