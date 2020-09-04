Tractor submerged on Blackpool beach after becoming trapped by high tide

This tractor became stuck in the sand and ended up being swallowed by water as the tide came in on a beach in northwest England.

The unusual incident took place on on Blackpool beach on September 4.

According to local media, the tractor belongs to Blackpool Council and recovery vehicles were later seen in the area.

Blackpool Council Director for Community and Environmental Services, John Blackledge, said: "The vehicle is used to fill channels on our beaches caused by the moving tide.

"The most important consideration is that the driver is well."