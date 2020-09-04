Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tractor submerged on Blackpool beach after becoming trapped by high tide

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Tractor submerged on Blackpool beach after becoming trapped by high tide

Tractor submerged on Blackpool beach after becoming trapped by high tide

This tractor became stuck in the sand and ended up being swallowed by water as the tide came in on a beach in northwest England.

The unusual incident took place on on Blackpool beach on September 4.

According to local media, the tractor belongs to Blackpool Council and recovery vehicles were later seen in the area.

Blackpool Council Director for Community and Environmental Services, John Blackledge, said: "The vehicle is used to fill channels on our beaches caused by the moving tide.

"The most important consideration is that the driver is well."


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mjaaayd_

melissajayd.\ 🐝 So Blackpool council left a tractor on the beach, it got stuck in the sand and then the sea submerged it, proof tha… https://t.co/T0t64WHX8F 22 minutes ago

LiveLancs

Lancs Live A tractor belonging to Blackpool Council has become submerged by the sea after getting stuck on the beach… https://t.co/cKsCZQqrh2 1 hour ago