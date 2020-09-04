Dad faces backlash after making ‘insanely rude’ comment to his son’s teacher Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:01s - Published 6 minutes ago Dad faces backlash after making ‘insanely rude’ comment to his son’s teacher A father is wondering if he crossed the line when he called his son’s teacher a name.He took to Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum to see if he was in the wrong.It all started when the man was confused that his son’s teacher marked an answer wrong on the child’s test.The father decided to reach out to his son’s teacher, Ms. Sommers, to get to the bottom of things.“She asked me how I knew all of this ... and I told her that I’m a college professor,” he wrote.“She said not everyone is a professor and I laughed ... and called her a moron,” he added.Reddit users were not as impressed with the father as he was with himself 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mike Cruz ASU instructor Thomas Seager faces backlash after making students sit in first two rows of his class. By @r_salma_. https://t.co/ysI4OfoNll 1 day ago Panda RT @kennymxu: "Engineered diversity?" Eliminating student elections because too many Asian girls were running??! End this ridiculousness… 5 days ago

