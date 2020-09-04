Rajnath Singh pays tribute at Moscow's monument to the Mothers of Winners

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 04 met his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO) in Moscow. The meeting came amid the rising border tensions between the two countries on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Both the Defence Ministers were accompanied with a delegation during their bilateral meeting in the Russian capital. Singh, who is on a 3-day visit to Russia, during the meeting of Defence Ministers of all member states said that peace demands trust.
The Indian and Russian navies on Friday began a two-day mega military exercise in the Bay of Bengal to further consolidate their interoperability in dealing with various security challenges. A wide range of activities across the spectrum of maritime operations like surface and anti-aircraft drills, firing exercises, helicopter operations and replenishment at sea will be part of the 11th edition of the biennial exercise Indra Navy, they said. The exercise is taking place when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Moscow to attend a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The Indian Navy has been steadily expanding cooperation with like-minded navies.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on Friday evening. The meeting has been sought by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi amid border tensions. The meeting will be..
