Rajnath Singh pays tribute at Moscow's monument to the Mothers of Winners

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his tributes at Moscow's monument to the Mothers of Winners on September 04.

"Paid tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying of flowers at the monument to the Mothers of Winners in Moscow, Russia," he tweeted.

The minister is on a 3-day visit to Russia to attend the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).


Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation international organization

