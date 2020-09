NH State Representative Under Investigation After Facebook Post About BLM Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:57s - Published 9 minutes ago NH State Representative Under Investigation After Facebook Post About BLM James Spillane said houses with Black Lives Matter signs were "free to loot and burn." 0

