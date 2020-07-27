Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ronaldo, stuck on 99 goals, doubtful for Croatia match

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Ronaldo, stuck on 99 goals, doubtful for Croatia match

Ronaldo, stuck on 99 goals, doubtful for Croatia match

Cristiano Ronaldo may have to wait a few days longer before he can attempt to score his 100th Portugal goal after a toe infection made him doubtful for Saturday's Nations League match at home to Croatia.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer

10/15: CBSN AM

 Pres. Trump authorizes sanctions on Turkey; Cristiano Ronaldo nets 700th career goal
CBS News

Cristiano Ronaldo's GF Georgina Rodriguez Slays At Venice Film Festival

 Cristiano Ronaldo's longtime GF Georgina Rodriguez turned the Venice Film Festival into her very own fashion show on Thursday ... and yeah, the woman..
TMZ.com

PSG in touch again and Juve explore Ronaldo link-up - what's the latest on Messi transfer?

 Europe's elite clubs are circling - Guillem Balague provides the latest on Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona departure.
BBC News
Fans celebrate as Ronaldo leads Juve to ninth straight title [Video]

Fans celebrate as Ronaldo leads Juve to ninth straight title

Juventus fans take to the street to celebrate ninth-straight Serie A title.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:19Published

Croatia Croatia Country in Southeast Europe

Barca star Rakitic rejoins Sevilla [Video]

Barca star Rakitic rejoins Sevilla

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic rejoins Europa League holders Sevilla on a four-year contract from Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:08Published
Croatia virus surge: Infections increase as tourists arrive [Video]

Croatia virus surge: Infections increase as tourists arrive

Once a European success story in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Croatia is hit with its highest number of new daily infections yet.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published
Holidaymakers returning from Croatia prepare to go into quarantine [Video]

Holidaymakers returning from Croatia prepare to go into quarantine

British holidaymakers returning from Croatia have vented their anger at thesudden change in quarantine rules. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedon Thursday that travellers returning to the UK from Croatia after 4am onSaturday would have to quarantine for 14 days. Passengers arriving at HeathrowAirport after Saturday’s early morning deadline spoke of having “no time” totravel back from the country ahead of the deadline.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published
Simon Calder slams government’s ‘self-isolation roulette’ [Video]

Simon Calder slams government’s ‘self-isolation roulette’

Travel Editor at The Independent Simon Calder says the “flip-flopping on quarantine” and “self-isolation roulette” means nobody can book a holiday with any confidence. The UK removed Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago from its safe travel list on Thursday. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published

UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League international association football tournament

Iceland v England: Nations League match preview [Video]

Iceland v England: Nations League match preview

Gareth Southgate's England squad are preparing to take on Iceland in theNations League, after a long spell away from international football. Here areall the key stats for the game ahead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October [Video]

Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October

England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the press as his team prepares toface Iceland in the Nations League. The manager said Harry Maguire would beconsidered for future games in October.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Spain grabs 1-1 draw in Germany as internationals resume

 Spain defender Gaya scored deep into stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw against Germany as the UEFA Nations League started without fans Thursday, ending a..
WorldNews

Rodrigo, Werner, Torres - how did new Premier League signings do in Nations League?

 A host of new Premier League players were on show as Spain and Germany drew 1-1 in the Nations League - but what did we learn about them?
BBC News

Tweets about this

IndiaNews777

IndiaNews Ronaldo, Stuck On 99 Goals, Doubtful For Croatia Match https://t.co/7vJwdgzk09 :Auto pickup by wikyou 2 hours ago

triggamochekosa

King Trigga Mocheko RT @IOL: .@Cristiano Ronaldo may have to wait a few days longer before he can attempt to score his 100th goal for #Portugal after a toe inf… 3 hours ago

IOL

IOL News .@Cristiano Ronaldo may have to wait a few days longer before he can attempt to score his 100th goal for #Portugal… https://t.co/55r52kiiAG 3 hours ago

IOLsport

IOL Sport .@Cristiano Ronaldo may have to wait a few days longer before he can attempt to score his 100th goal for #Portugal… https://t.co/22aCtHhgqj 3 hours ago

staronline

The Star Ronaldo, stuck on 99 goals, doubtful for Croatia match https://t.co/px6xRNPhtt https://t.co/px6xRNPhtt 4 hours ago

TOISportsNews

TOI Sports News Ronaldo, stuck on 99 goals, doubtful for Croatia match https://t.co/7Eb9PJOSJo 5 hours ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India RT @toisports: #CristianoRonaldo #NationsLeague @Cristiano, stuck on 99 goals, doubtful for Croatia match Read: https://t.co/fCAkZn5dqv h… 5 hours ago

Puppalizie

ᛗᚤ ᚾᚨᛗᛖ ᛁᛋ ᛗᛁᚾᛏ 🤟💛🇹🇭 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Ronaldo, stuck on 99 goals, doubtful for Croatia match https://t.co/ATm2ivaGD4 https://t.co/eP7rfk5lcy 5 hours ago