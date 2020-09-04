SoftBank Dives Into Tech Stocks
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.
Bought $4 billion of shares in tech companies and another $4 billion of call options.
Business Insider says the purchase is tied to roughly $50 billion in tech stocks, Regulatory filings showed Softbank's tech-stock buying activity.
The filings did not show the options purchase.
According to the Wall Street Journal Softbank sold the call options at a higher price.