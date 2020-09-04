Global  
 

SoftBank Dives Into Tech Stocks

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

Bought $4 billion of shares in tech companies and another $4 billion of call options.

Business Insider says the purchase is tied to roughly $50 billion in tech stocks, Regulatory filings showed Softbank's tech-stock buying activity.

The filings did not show the options purchase.

According to the Wall Street Journal Softbank sold the call options at a higher price.


