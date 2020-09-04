SoftBank Dives Into Tech Stocks Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published 8 minutes ago SoftBank Dives Into Tech Stocks Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. Bought $4 billion of shares in tech companies and another $4 billion of call options. Business Insider says the purchase is tied to roughly $50 billion in tech stocks, Regulatory filings showed Softbank's tech-stock buying activity. The filings did not show the options purchase. According to the Wall Street Journal Softbank sold the call options at a higher price. 0

