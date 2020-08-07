Diversity Educator Jane Elliott discusses her "Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes Exercise" with Susan Casper Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 11:01s - Published 1 day ago Diversity Educator Jane Elliott discusses her "Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes Exercise" with Susan Casper To learn more about Jane Elliott and for additional educational resources visit, JaneElliott.com 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like