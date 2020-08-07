Global  
 

Diversity Educator Jane Elliott discusses her "Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes Exercise" with Susan Casper

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 11:01s
Diversity Educator Jane Elliott discusses her 'Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes Exercise' with Susan Casper

Diversity Educator Jane Elliott discusses her "Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes Exercise" with Susan Casper

To learn more about Jane Elliott and for additional educational resources visit, JaneElliott.com


voicemxil

shae - BLM!!! @jennaabuckmann @angelwithtattoo @tiffanytine1 Jane Elliott is credible because she has been a diversity educator s… https://t.co/4A92IMXRgy 15 hours ago

TheMagentaBeard

Omar Veras RT @ExpStores: The Diversity & Change Council hosted its first workshop today featuring renowned diversity educator, Jane Elliott.


