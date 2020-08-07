Diversity Educator Jane Elliott discusses her "Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes Exercise" with Susan Casper
To learn more about Jane Elliott and for additional educational resources visit, JaneElliott.com
shae - BLM!!! @jennaabuckmann @angelwithtattoo @tiffanytine1 Jane Elliott is credible because she has been a diversity educator s… https://t.co/4A92IMXRgy 15 hours ago
Omar Veras RT @ExpStores: The Diversity & Change Council hosted its first workshop today featuring renowned diversity educator, Jane Elliott. We think… 3 days ago
Ease eye strain with these chic blue light glassesGive your eyes a break from the harmful blue light being emitted from your devices with these stylish blue light glasses!
Sean Pate of Zenni shows us how to protect your eyes from blue light((SL Advertiser)) For more information visit zenni.com/blokz