Coronavirus In California: Positivity Rates Continue To Drop Slightly
There are some encouraging signs that California is starting to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Positivity rates remain high in Kansas and MissouriThe national average continues to drop
Why widespread COVID-19 testing is crucial to fighting the coronavirus pandemicCOVID-19 widespread testing is crucial to fighting the pandemic, but is there enough testing? The answer is in the positivity rates.
Statewide COVID-19 Positivity Rate Continues Downward TrendCalifornia health officials Tuesday said that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate was continuing to trend downward.