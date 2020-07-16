Receipts move designed to clamp down on ‘rogue’ pubs, says Taoiseach

A requirement for bars to retain food receipts for 28 days was introduced toclamp down on rogue publicans, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martinacknowledged that the communication of the latest coronavirus rule could havebeen better, but he insisted there had been an over-reaction to what hepledged would be a temporary measure.

Mr Martin was responding to claims fromsome within the hospitality sector that the requirement is overlybureaucratic.