Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Receipts move designed to clamp down on ‘rogue’ pubs, says Taoiseach

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Receipts move designed to clamp down on ‘rogue’ pubs, says Taoiseach

Receipts move designed to clamp down on ‘rogue’ pubs, says Taoiseach

A requirement for bars to retain food receipts for 28 days was introduced toclamp down on rogue publicans, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martinacknowledged that the communication of the latest coronavirus rule could havebeen better, but he insisted there had been an over-reaction to what hepledged would be a temporary measure.

Mr Martin was responding to claims fromsome within the hospitality sector that the requirement is overlybureaucratic.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Taoiseach Taoiseach Head of government (Prime Minister) of Ireland

NI First Minister and Taoiseach on Brexit talks with PM [Video]

NI First Minister and Taoiseach on Brexit talks with PM

First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster and Taoiseach Micheál Martin discuss post-Brexit relations between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland as Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits County Down. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
PM and Taoiseach meet in Northern Ireland [Video]

PM and Taoiseach meet in Northern Ireland

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin at Hillsborough Castle in County Down on Thursday - their first meeting since the Fianna Fáil leader became Taoiseach in June of this year. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published
Taoiseach visits Stormont leaders in Belfast [Video]

Taoiseach visits Stormont leaders in Belfast

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin has met with Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill in Belfast.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

Independent_ie

Independent.ie #VIDEO Receipts move designed to clamp down on ‘rogue’ pubs, says Taoiseach https://t.co/TQviEUtYFI 2 days ago

EdwardM34842089

Edward Mc Cormack RT @Independent_ie: #VIDEO Receipts move designed to clamp down on ‘rogue’ pubs, says Taoiseach https://t.co/ytEBBEGxm2 3 days ago

Independent_ie

Independent.ie #VIDEO Receipts move designed to clamp down on ‘rogue’ pubs, says Taoiseach https://t.co/ytEBBEGxm2 3 days ago