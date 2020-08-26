Bodycam released of DC police shooting Black man

Video shows the shooting of young Black man Deon Kay, in the first officer bodycam footage to be released to the public since new laws came into effect in Washington.

A potentially big development in the Breonna Taylor killing ... at least one of the cops who raided her home appears to have been wearing a body cam, raising..

Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second...

A grainy video posted Wednesday shows the fatal shooting of a Black man by Los Angeles County...

A Black cyclist was fatally shot by Los Angeles County police, the latest instance of police killing...