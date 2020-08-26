Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bodycam released of DC police shooting Black man

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Bodycam released of DC police shooting Black man

Bodycam released of DC police shooting Black man

Video shows the shooting of young Black man Deon Kay, in the first officer bodycam footage to be released to the public since new laws came into effect in Washington.

Caroline Malone reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Body camera Body camera video camera worn on the body

Breonna Taylor Killing, At Least One Cop Wore a Body Cam

 A potentially big development in the Breonna Taylor killing ... at least one of the cops who raided her home appears to have been wearing a body cam, raising..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

Dijon Kizzee: Protests in Los Angeles after police kill black man stopped for bicycle violation

A Black cyclist was fatally shot by Los Angeles County police, the latest instance of police killing...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


New Video Shows Fatal Police Shooting of Black Man in LA

A grainy video posted Wednesday shows the fatal shooting of a Black man by Los Angeles County...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDenver Post


Protesters, cops clash after Black man shot in Wisconsin in US

Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Denver Post



Tweets about this

Only1Tabatha

Tabatha🇺🇸 Proud American 🇺🇸🇸🇻🇺🇸 I am so glad Police Officers wear body cams. Unfortunately,Fake News throwing out blatant lies that have caused man… https://t.co/0ZxOUB5ME1 2 hours ago

Aforgomor

Robert RT @Ruptly: The #WashingtonDC Police Department released bodycam footage of the shooting of #DeonKay on Thursday, a day after the 18-year-o… 2 hours ago

ReneeGiraldy

Renee Giraldy RT @JoeTalkShow: For those who were demanding #JusticeForDeon -- now that the bodycam has been released and he clearly is brandishing a han… 2 hours ago

Ruptly

Ruptly The #WashingtonDC Police Department released bodycam footage of the shooting of #DeonKay on Thursday, a day after t… https://t.co/6NpnNhoNvP 3 hours ago

dookielou

Connie Kirk RT @ABCWorldNews: Police in Washington, D.C., have released body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of an 18-year-old Black man, f… 4 hours ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight Police in Washington, D.C., have released body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of an 18-year-old Black… https://t.co/ZOXBRG0dVR 4 hours ago

xolilet01

Xolile RT @Reuters: Body-worn camera footage released by District of Columbia police shows a white officer fatally shoot a young Black man, then l… 5 hours ago

ggwash

Greater Greater Washington DC police have released the footage and name of an officer who shot and killed 18-year-old Deon Kay this week:… https://t.co/5AzzdPeTU4 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Police Report Possible Black Bear Sightings In Perryville, Urge Caution [Video]

Police Report Possible Black Bear Sightings In Perryville, Urge Caution

Perryville Police said Friday they've received reports of a black bear roaming in the area.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:27Published
A Look Back As The 2nd Anniversary Of Botham Jean's Death Approaches [Video]

A Look Back As The 2nd Anniversary Of Botham Jean's Death Approaches

A Look Back As The 2nd Anniversary Of Botham Jean's Death Approaches

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:11Published
Portland Shooting Suspect Killed By Police [Video]

Portland Shooting Suspect Killed By Police

A man who fatally shot a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, has been killed by police officers.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:50Published