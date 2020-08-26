Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-Australian PM given top UK trade role

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Ex-Australian PM given top UK trade role

Ex-Australian PM given top UK trade role

Mr Abbott will now serve on the UK Board of Trade after Boris Johnson backed him for the job, despite accusations of homophobia.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘Terminator’ Tony Abbott: The ex-Australia PM set for top UK trade role

British-born and Australian-bred Tony Abbott had made waves in Australian politics long before...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Gen. Rick Hillier calls Trump adviser Peter Navarro an 'idiot' for belittling Canada's role in Afghanistan

Canada's former top soldier Rick Hillier lashed out today at U.S. President Donald Trump's trade...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

VickieTheVikin9

Victory-V RT @bluenobby: That should boil the***of @KayBurley ... 😉🤣 Tony Abbott: Ex-Australian PM given top UK trade role despite string of contr… 11 seconds ago

russkettley

Russ RT @GiftCee: Tony Abbott: Ex-Australian PM given top UK trade role despite string of controversial comments | Politics News | @SkyNews loo… 23 seconds ago

maxkool1

max-kool RT @BethRigby: NEW: Tony Abbott, former Australian PM, is given top UK trade role despite string of controversial comments. Govt announceme… 1 minute ago

IndiasBigdebate

India's Big Debate RT @SkyNews: Tony Abbott: Ex-Australian PM given top UK trade role despite string of controversial comments https://t.co/u6BSMfYlAh 2 minutes ago

wheatfrom

WFC 😂😂😂 Tony Abbott: Ex-Australian PM given top UK trade role despite string of controversial comments | Politics News… https://t.co/rHVOHJH1aq 7 minutes ago

GordonMackie5

Gordon Mackie RT @GerryHassan: The UK Govt embraces the gutter, appointing Tony Abbott, ex-Australian Premier. There must be a world scarcity in sexist,… 7 minutes ago

DickeyCollas

Mark Dickey-Collas I generally keep my politics off Twitter but as a Brit, I feel outraged that a publicly acknowledged homophobe and… https://t.co/PBJxPqgSRG 8 minutes ago

gordon_hyslop

Gordon Hyslop Wonderful news https://t.co/3AEZUVa5XB 12 minutes ago