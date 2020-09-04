DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources

The Justice Department, which has been conducting an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google, plans to bring a lawsuit against Google as soon as this month, according to two sources familiar with the probe, who said the focus remains on search and advertising.
The lawsuit will focus on antitrust activity in Google's search and advertising businesses, which has been under a DOJ investigation for more than a year.
The probe has been looking into allegations that Google violates antitrust laws by favoring its own businesses, like YouTube, in search results, rather than returning neutral answers to queries, the sources said.
The legal filing, which was expected around Labor Day, is now likely to come sometime later between September and mid-October.
The Justice Department had no immediate comment.
Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda had this response: "While we continue to engage with ongoing investigations, our focus is firmly on providing free services that help people every day, lower costs for small businesses, and enable increased choice and competition." But executives knowledgeable of how the ad industry works beg to differ, accusing Google of abusing its dominance in display search ads.
A DOJ lawsuit wouldn't be Google's only problem.
It has already been fined $2.6 billion by the European Union for favoring a Google price-comparison shopping service over smaller European rivals.
And a large group of state attorneys general are also looking into possible anti-competitive behavior at the search giant.
The legal threat hanging over Alphabet shares have left Google's parent with a year-to-date gain of just 16 percent, compared to the 27 percent gain overall for the Nasdaq.
Deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert on Saturday even as weary firefighters took advantage of improved weather to go on the offensive against the blazes. This report produced by Jonah Green.
Trump used a Labor Day press briefing at the White House to give a campaign-style address. In it, he attacked his political opponents, touting the alleged success the US has had. He specifically pointed out his efforts against the coronavirus, reports CNN. He repeated many false and misleading claims along the way. In all, he repeated at least 11 falsehoods and a few more that were misleading or lacked context.
An ex-military policewoman is fulfilling her ‘Fantasy’ and raking in over£1,500 an hour for impersonating her idol Mariah Carey – after more than 4,000fans subscribed to her YouTube channel to see her lip-sync to the diva’s hits.Now Jessie Castro, 39, of Orlando, Florida, USA – who has appeared in adocumentary and on US talk shows after her lookalike videos went viral – ispreparing for a full-on festive season, when she will come into her own lip-syncing to the singer’s Yuletide classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You. Andwith multi-Grammy award winning Mariah turning 50 this year, launching a newbook this month and releasing an album in October, mum-of-one Jessie isanticipating a lucrative few months ahead – even though her performing work isjust a ‘side hustle’ to her current job as a college administrator at FullSail University in Winter Park, Florida. She said: ““I can’t say there’s anaverage amount I make each year because I can go for months without doinggigs, but it must be in excess of $20,000 (£15,640) annually, if I do a gigevery three months and two a week at Christmas.” It was after a video callwith the world number one Madonna impersonator, Chris America, following alookalike convention in 2015 that Jessie, who has a son, Arian, 12 – havingnoticed a surge in people saying she looked like Mariah after her album,Butterfly, went multi-platinum in 1997 – started to develop her career. Shesaid: “I had met Chris America over video call and she became kind of a mentorto me. She was amazing. She is a star among lookalikes.”
"This ‘inauguration’ directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population [...] and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell