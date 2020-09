This is far from certain, but one strategist lays out the argument.



Related videos from verified sources Tesla To Raise $5 Billion With New Shares



Business Insider reports that Tesla is planning to sell up to $5 billion in new shares right after its stock split. Tesla's 5-for-1 stock split went into effect on Monday. A $5 billion share sale.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published 21 hours ago Could The Stock Market Go On Another Ten-Year Bull Run?



The stock market is poised for another ten-year bull run. That's according to Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets. Belski told Bloomberg that the stock market's low on March 23 was the "control alt.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 21 hours ago Financial Focus for Sept. 2



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Amazon just opened it's first permanent online-only Whole Foods Market in New York City. The.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:55 Published 2 days ago