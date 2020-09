Queen B's birthday generosity: Beyoncé donates $1 million to support Black-owned businesses Bang Media - Duration: 01:14s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:14s - Published Queen B's birthday generosity: Beyoncé donates $1 million to support Black-owned businesses Beyoncé is donating $1 million to Black-owned businesses in celebration of her birthday on Friday (04.09.20). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this