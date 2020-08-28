Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Latest Coronavirus Numbers
Here are the latest coronavirus for Florida and our region.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Latest coronavirus case numbers in every part of Yorkshire

Latest coronavirus case numbers in every part of Yorkshire The total in the region now stands at 35,615
Hull Daily Mail - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health provides latest case numbers, updates

Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health provides latest case numbers, updates There are 14 new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today - nine in managed isolation (MIQ)...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Coronavirus Stats At-A-Glance: Huge Spike In Florida Cases Due To Massive Quest Diagnostics Data Dump

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 2 p.m. on Sept. 1,...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this

Londynsghost

Stu🇬🇧 👻 RT @StateHealthIN: The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website. Here ar… 2 minutes ago

stockguy61

#TheResistance🌊 RT @CitizenCohn: Latest Iowa COVID case numbers, for context https://t.co/DV7s1HYnnw https://t.co/LcGaO4rDQZ 28 minutes ago

ChrisLillyKAKE

Chris Lilly KAKE RT @KellisRobinett: There are two new active coronavirus cases on the K-State football team, per Riley County's latest numbers. That brings… 42 minutes ago

foxcarolinanews

FOX Carolina News Just released: DHEC reports the latest COVID-19 numbers. https://t.co/n2POenfMbU 50 minutes ago

theMrDNA

Liddle Johnson RT @WBAY: Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Wisconsin gets some of its worst coronavirus numbers ever, including a one-day record 1,498 new c… 1 hour ago

11AliveNews

11Alive News Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Friday, Sept. 4 https://t.co/QIvHMiiYDc 1 hour ago

WFSBnews

WFSB Channel 3 JUST IN: No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Friday and hospitalizations declined. The latest number… https://t.co/TruNkl7Oxv 1 hour ago

SenatorGilmore

Senator Brenda Gilmore RT @Tennessean: Coronavirus in Tennessee: State reports 1,051 new cases and 22 new deaths https://t.co/772gWdy8N5 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll stands at 41,537 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll stands at 41,537

The Government said 41,537 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus In Maryland: September 4, 2020 (Afternoon Edition) [Video]

Coronavirus In Maryland: September 4, 2020 (Afternoon Edition)

The latest on coronavirus in Maryland.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:26Published
Coronavirus In Maryland: September 4, 2020 (AM Edition) [Video]

Coronavirus In Maryland: September 4, 2020 (AM Edition)

The latest on coronavirus in Maryland.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:59Published