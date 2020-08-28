Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Stu🇬🇧 👻 RT @StateHealthIN: The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website. Here ar… 2 minutes ago

#TheResistance🌊 RT @CitizenCohn: Latest Iowa COVID case numbers, for context https://t.co/DV7s1HYnnw https://t.co/LcGaO4rDQZ 28 minutes ago

Chris Lilly KAKE RT @KellisRobinett: There are two new active coronavirus cases on the K-State football team, per Riley County's latest numbers. That brings… 42 minutes ago

FOX Carolina News Just released: DHEC reports the latest COVID-19 numbers. https://t.co/n2POenfMbU 50 minutes ago

Liddle Johnson RT @WBAY: Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Wisconsin gets some of its worst coronavirus numbers ever, including a one-day record 1,498 new c… 1 hour ago

11Alive News Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Friday, Sept. 4 https://t.co/QIvHMiiYDc 1 hour ago

WFSB Channel 3 JUST IN: No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Friday and hospitalizations declined. The latest number… https://t.co/TruNkl7Oxv 1 hour ago