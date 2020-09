Colorado AG asking for Frontier Airlines investigation after more than 100 complaints Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 02:00s - Published 2 days ago Colorado AG asking for Frontier Airlines investigation after more than 100 complaints The Colorado Attorney General has sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation asking for an investigation into Frontier Airlines after receiving numerous complaints from consumers who were unable to use airline vouchers after COVID-19 affected their travel plans. 0

