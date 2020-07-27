Gov. Phil Murphy Says Smoking Inside Atlantic City Casinos Won't Be Allowed

Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Smoking inside Atlantic City’s casinos won’t be allowed after all as restaurants reopened on Friday.


