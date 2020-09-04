Global  
 

A Labor Day Weekend Like No Other: Many Are Celebrating But ‘Keeping It Low Key’

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:38s
A Labor Day Weekend Like No Other: Many Are Celebrating But ‘Keeping It Low Key’

A Labor Day Weekend Like No Other: Many Are Celebrating But ‘Keeping It Low Key’

Labor Day weekend picnics, parties and parades are all scaled way back, or going virtual.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.


