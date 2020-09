Navy football set for emotional season opener Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:07s - Published 3 days ago Navy football set for emotional season opener After months of uncertainty and weeks and weeks of meticulously managed practices, the wait is almost over. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Morris the man at QB for Navy



The college football season is right around the corner. With Maryland, Towson, Morgan State, Johns Hopkins, McDaniel and Stevenson all having their seasons canceled due to COVID-19, Navy is the only.. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:04 Published 2 weeks ago