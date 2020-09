Children could be at risk of online predators through virtual learning, FBI says Video Credit: WBAL - Duration: 01:37s - Published 4 minutes ago Children could be at risk of online predators through virtual learning, FBI says The Baltimore office of the FBI warns that complaints about cybercrimes against children are up more than 250% in the city alone, and nationwide, they said the numbers are staggering. It's a dose of reality from FBI agents in Baltimore, who said online predators are taking more advantage than ever of kids during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OUT FOR?THE HIGHLIGHT THE AMOUNT OFCOMPLAINTS THAT ARE COMING INWE’RE LITERALLY DROWNING INTHEM.IT’S A DOSE OF REALITY FROMAGENTS WITH THE BALTIMORE FIELDOFFICE OF THE FBI WHO SAY ONLINEPREDATORS ARE TAKING MOREADVANTAGE THAN EVER OF KIDSDURING THE PANDEMIC ALLALLEGATIONS REGARDING TO THEPRODUCTION DISTRIBUTION RECEIPTAND POSSESSION OF CHILD SEXUALABUSE MATERIAL.WE ALSO COVER SEXTORTION.PLANES WHERE KIDS ARE EXTORTEDOUT OF DOING INAPPROPRIATETHINGS ONLINE SPECIAL AGENTMETVAL CHECK SAYS THE FBI HAS ANUMBER OF CONCERNS ABOUT ONLINELEARNING AFTER PLATFORMS LIKEZOOM HAVE BEEN HACKED BYPREDATORS, BUT HE SAYS PARENTSAND CAREGIVERS CAN TAKE ACTIONFIRST BY PROTECTING DEVICESMAKING SURE SOFTWARE IS UPDATED.THAT SOUNDS REALLY TRIVIAL BUTTHOSE UP THOSE UPDATES AREACTUALLY SECURITY PATCHES THATTHAT COMPANIES ISSUE.AND ALSO IS IT HELPS WITH THEPERFORMANCE IF YOUR KIDS HAVEEMAIL MAKE SURE THEY ONLY CLICKTRUSTED LINKS CLICKING ON THATCAN TAKE YOU SOMEWHERE THAT THATCOULD LEAD TO A MALICIOUS PLACEAND THEY CAN GO TO THE FBI’SWEBSITE TO LEARN ABOUT SAFEONLINE SURFING THROUGHINTERACTIVE GAMES BY GRADEAGENTS.A COMMUNICATION IS KEY WHEN ITCOMES TO APPROPRIATE ONLINEBEHAVIOR AND KNOWING WHAT GAMINGSITES AND APPS YOUR KIDS AREUSING WE NEED TO TRAIN THEM ANDWE NEED TO MAKE SURE THAT THEYKNOW WHAT THE DANGERS ARE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Miami-Dade Superintendent: Cyberattack Behind Day 2 Of Virtual School Issues



CBS4's Joan Murray reports the FBI is now involved in the investigation. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:38 Published 3 days ago Last-minute advice on return to school



Hundreds of students will return to the classroom tomorrow in a year experts say may cause challenges for children. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:39 Published 4 days ago If You Give a Child a Book...



While the return to Next Door classrooms in fall will look different this year – both on-site and virtual learning options, smaller class sizes, limited interaction with other students – making.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 09:48 Published 4 days ago