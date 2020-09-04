Academy Sports offering a discount to teachers
"each day".
"a sports store chain"..
Wants to help teachers "in the new school year".
"academy sports and outdoors"..
Is offering "teachers"..
"10"-percent off their entire purchase for this month.
They can use "the discount" in-store and online.
"many school administrators " are also eligible.
"terre haute" has "an academy store" on the south-side of town.
"the company says"..
Things may be different this school year..
But that doesn't change "the impact teachers have" on our communities.
So, "academy" wants "to take time"