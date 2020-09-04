Global  
 

Academy Sports offering a discount to teachers

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Academy Sports offering a discount to teachers
Academy Sports offering a discount to teachers

"each day".

"a sports store chain"..

Wants to help teachers "in the new school year".

"academy sports and outdoors"..

Is offering "teachers"..

"10"-percent off their entire purchase for this month.

They can use "the discount" in-store and online.

"many school administrators " are also eligible.

"terre haute" has "an academy store" on the south-side of town.

"the company says"..

Things may be different this school year..

But that doesn't change "the impact teachers have" on our communities.

So, "academy" wants "to take time"




