'Why do these men always lie?': Rose McGowan vows to 'destroy' Alexander Payne
Rose McGowan has vowed to "destroy" filmmaker Alexander Payne after he denied her sexual misconduct allegations.
Alexander Payne says Rose McGowan's allegations against him are 'simply untrue'Alexander Payne says Rose McGowan's sexual misconduct allegations against him are "simply untrue", after the actress claimed he "played a soft-core porn movie" for her when she was 15.
Rose McGowan Says Alexander Payne "Groomed" and "Raped" HerRose McGowan said she had 'sexual relations' with Alexander Payne when she was a teenager
The actress said she had long regarded it as a 'sexual experience.'
She said last night that 'I now know I..
Rose McGowan insists it's time to name filmmaker behind alleged misconductRose McGowan chose to go public with s*xual misconduct allegations against filmmaker Alexander Payne, and has shared that "it was time".