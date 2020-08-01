|
Bree's Evening Forecast: Fri., Sept. 4, 2020
Bree's Evening Forecast: Fri., Sept. 4, 2020
The long-awaited cold front is finally in Middle Tennessee.
It is bringing lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures, making for a very nice weekend.
