Tracking Covid-19 prevention behavior

"* psychology professor at luther college and consultant to mayo clinic.

He and other researchers developed the "clean and contain scale" ?

"* based off cdc guidelines.

There's research that shows how likely people are to use things like seat belts or helmets... but until now ?

"* there's been little research on how likely people are to disinfect surfaces ?

"* keep distance from others ?

"* and wash their hands.

The group of professors developed this 9 question scale for people to rank their preventative behaviors on a 5 point system... with one meaning never practicing the behavior ?

"* and five meaning always.

Te hope is organizations such as businesses ?

"* schools ?

"* an churches will use it to find what they're doing well ?

"* and what they can improve.

Its very important that we engage in these behaviors, we do them consistently.

It does add some anxiety to our lives, it does become draining in some ways, and certainly people are dealing with lots of pandemic fatigue but those are not really good reasons to not behave appropriately in a group of 800 participants ?

"* the study found people were more likely to comply with containing behaviors like covering their sneeze and social distancing ?

"* and less likely to comply with cleaning beaviors like using hand sanitizer and disinfecting surfaces.

Most of the samples for this research were taken during the spring ?*- when businesses were shutting down and restrictions were more strict.

Dr. toussaint expects people are now ?

"(less likely to practice good preventative behaviors than they were a few months ago.