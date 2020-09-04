Rose-Hulman enrollment

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 days ago

Employed.

"covid-19" is bringing its share of challenges for schools and universities.

But leaders at "rose-hulman institute of technology" are encouraged.

That's because new student enrollment is "up" by 10-percent.

Numbers show a record 547-first year students.

That's for the 20-20 to 21 academic year.

It's also the largest incoming class at "rose-hulman" in three years.

Leaders say teamwork helped retain an academically strong and diverse group.

"we're pulling students from california, from texas, from minnesota, new york... one of my favorite things to do is to walk through a parking lot and look at the license plates, and think they've come from all over the united states, all over the world, to terre haute indiana to study."

"rose-hulman" also saw a record number of african-american... hispanic..

And asian students.

That's along with students from 38 states and eight countries.

