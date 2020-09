Neighbors Push Back After Hennepin Co. Plans Homeless Shelter In North Minneapolis Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:52s - Published 4 minutes ago Neighbors Push Back After Hennepin Co. Plans Homeless Shelter In North Minneapolis Concerns from neighbors has Hennepin County backing away from putting a homeless shelter in a North Minneapolis neighborhood, Reg Chapman reports. (1:52) WCCO 4 News At 5 - September 4, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this