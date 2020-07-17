Cellular roadmaps predict body's coronavirus vulnerability

New research from Cornell University developed potential roadmaps for how the coronavirus infects organs and identifies what molecular factors could help facilitate or restrict infection.
"The data suggest that it's not just a respiratory disease," said lead author Cedric Feschotte, a molecular biology professor.
"It's much broader than that and has the potential to affect many other organs.
Our analyses suggest that there is a wide range of cellular vulnerabilities." The study maps the expression of 28 human genes dubbed 'SCARFs' - SARS-Cov-2 and Coronavirus-Associated Receptors and Factors.
By looking at the single-cell RNA expression of these genes, they can predict which tissues and cell types are most vulnerable to coronavirus infection - in both adults and embryos.
The team analyzed the RNA expression of healthy human tissues to develop a comprehensive profile of the molecular factors that both facilitate and restrict SARS-CoV2 infection.
Without the immune system's ability to respond quickly, Feschotte said, naturally occurring restriction factors already present in the tissues represent the body's main line of defense against SARS-CoV-2.
Mapping the different entry points for the virus also is essential for trying to predict where the virus will go after it enters the body.
Moreover, by pinpointing the molecular routes of infection, other researchers can use those areas as targets for developing drugs to overcome the infection.
The study indicates alternate entry paths for how the virus could enter the lungs, central nervous system, and heart.
Their research also supports emerging clinical data that shows SARS-CoV-2 also infect the intestines, kidney, and placenta.
They noted that specific groups of cells within the prostate and testes are likely to be permissive for SARS-CoV-2 and may help explain male-specific vulnerabilities.
As part of this project, the team also developed an open-access, user-friendly web interface where anyone can look up the single-cell RNA expressions of SCARFs.
This will facilitate easy access to data that will help scientists around the world.
India tested 7,19,364 samples for COVID-19 on August 08. 2,41,06,535 samples have been tested for SARS-CoV-2 so far, according to Indian Council of Medical Research. Country also reported highest single-day spike of 64,399 cases on August 9. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh continue to lead caseload, as states witnessed surge of 12,248 and 10,820 cases respectively.
A team of chemists from HSE University and the Zelinsky Institute of Organic Chemistry used molecular modelling to find out that two medications that have been known for a long time can be used to fight SARS-CoV-2. These are disulfiram, which is used to treat alcoholism, and neratinib, an experimental drug being used to treat breast cancer. The paper about the discovery has been published online in the 4th issue of Mendeleev Communications journal.The structural elements of the virus that are less subject to mutation during its evolution should be chosen as a target for the potential treatment. Otherwise, a medication effective against one strain would no longer be effective against another. The best candidates for this are conservative proteins, such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus main protease M pro. In addition to being resistant to mutations, M pro plays a major role in coronavirusreplication, which means that its inhibition (blocking its function) is able to slow down or even completely stop its reproduction inside the body.Usually, the process of docking, as with a port dock and a ship entering it, is used for molecular modelling in simple cases. Two molecules participate in docking. One is called a 'ligand' (here, it is a medicine), and the other one is 'receptor' (or active site) of the target protein, such as Mpro, which can be used to 'dock'. An effective drug docks with the active site, by covalent links, which makes the enzyme dysfunctional or destroys it. But classical docking does not work in SARS-CoV-2.To overcome this problem, chemists from HSE University and the Zelinsky Institute decided to use 'on-top docking', which they came up with shortly before the pandemic. 'We decided not to focus on the previously described active site, but to investigate the whole surface of M pro protein with many medications, hoping that the big calculation powers would return useful "dockings",' - said Igor Svitanko, the author of the article,Professor at the HSE Joint Department of Organic Chemistry with the RAS Zelinsky Institute of Organic Chemistry.
Dogs trained for jsut a week can sniff out the Sars-Cov-2 virus, according to new research. They can differentiate between samples from Sars-Cov-2 infectaded patiens and non-infected people. Dogs could be used in public areas like airports, sport events, borders or other mass gatherings. The research team was led by the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannove (TIHO) in cooperation with the German Army, Hannover Medical School & the University Medical-Center Hamburg-Eppendorf.
Metabolic syndrome increases the risk of severe disease from a viral infection, according to a review of the literature performed by a team of researchers from St. Jude Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, both in Memphis. Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of at least 3 co-occurring conditions that raise the risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). These conditions include excess abdominal fat, high blood pressure, excess blood sugar, abnormalities of lipids (including excess triglycerides and cholesterol), insulin resistance and a proinflammatory state. Multiple studies have shown that obesity is associated with increased severity of influenza A, higher viral titers in exhaled breath and prolonged transmission of the virus, according to the report. Changes in the viral population may abet the emergence of more pathogenic influenza variants, according to the report. Despite the fact that influenza vaccines generate robust antibody titers in obese subjects, obesity doubles the likelihood of developing influenza. As with influenza virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recognized obesity as a risk factor for severe illness caused by SARS-CoV-2.