Samuel Miranda's wife, lawyer reach NCB office to meet him after detention, denied permission

The Narcotics Control Bureau on September 04 night, arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

They were arrested after 10 hours of interrogation.

Samuel Miranda's wife along with lawyer Abhiraj Parab went to meet Samuel Miranda at NCB office, but was denied permission by the NCB official.

Speaking on this lawyer Parab said, "We (Samuel Miranda's wife and his lawyer) just came to enquire about where he is going to be produced and what are the charges against him.

They said that they have nothing to offer as of now."