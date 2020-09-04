CASA expands into Stone County

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA, have advocated for more than 2,000 children in 659 cases in Harrison County since the first case was handled by the group back in 2011.

- now casa's scope of influence - will be even further- reaching.

- news 25's toni miles explains - from stone county.- quick!- - going to court can be a scary - experience for anyone, but- imagine being a child, already- traumatized, abused or neglecte- at the hands of - someone else... - that's the case for a number of- children right here in south- mississippi, but now kids in- stone county will soon have - their own - court appointed special - advocate, thanks to casa.

- renee swoger, president, casa o- harrison and stone counties:- - - - "this is such an amazing milestone for our organization,- and it's just the beginning for- us."

Jeannie herrin, executive - director, casa of harrison and- stone counties: "we have extended our casa program- into stone county.

Today we're- officially known- as casa of harrison and stone - counties.

It's been over a year- in the making."

Several city and county leaders- were on hand for the official - announcement of casa's expansio- in stone county - friday, including stone county- youth court referee sean- courtney, who overees these - - - - cases in stone county and says- such services are needed now- more than ever.

- sean courtney, stone county - court referee: "one place where abuse and neglect - thrive is darkness.

When covid- hit and mandatory stay at home- orders were put - into place, and children were - not going to school and not - being seen in - public, abuse and neglect did - not cease.

Unfortunately, the - - - - reporting of that abuse and - neglect did stop.

Now that we'r- starting to see things open up- again, as - schools open up again, we're- starting to get those reports - back into cps at previous - levels, which is not a good - thing because you don't want to- see reports of abuse and- neglect, but you do want that - light shone upon it so you can- do something about it."

Toni miles, news 25: "and it won't be long until you see cas- advocates, right here - in stone county courtrooms. so- far, five people have already - - - - signed up for casa training, bu- they're still looking for more.- jeannie herrin, executive - director, casa of harrison and- stone counties: "we are over halfway to our goal.

I- was my goal to have at least te- advocates here in - stone county by the end of next- year, so if you have a love for- children, if you want to- help, please let us know."

- - - lance pearson, stone county - supervisor: "our youth, i mean, that's our next - generation.

If we don't try to- benefit them today, where will- be at tomorrow?

That's the- problem we're running into in a- lot of places thoughout our - country."

