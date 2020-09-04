Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chuck Bond Memorial Run for Roses

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Chuck Bond Memorial Run for Roses

Chuck Bond Memorial Run for Roses

A new event is blossoming at Beauvoir this Saturday.

They are hosting their inaugural Chuck Bond Memorial Run for Roses.

25.- - a new event is blossoming at- beauvoir tomorrow.- they are hosting their inaugura- chuck bond memorial run for - roses.- this is a ride that is- approximately sixty miles - starting at - beauvoir and coming back.

- they will have stops in long- beach, waveland, bay st louis,- and - gulfport .- at each stop, they will draw a- card and the goal is to build - the best poker hand.- its thirty dollars to - register---that includes the- driver and a passenger and a- lunch of red beans and rice.- the event will go on from 8 a-m- to 4 p-m and you can purchase - your- tickets at the event.

- there will be a trophy- presentation, door prizes and - games.- all proceeds will go to the - maintenance and upkeep of - varina's rose garden.

- this event is named after the - passing of former - volunteer at beauvoir chuck - bond.

- - - - - "we decide a great way to honor a great - - - - man was to have a run for roses- mr chuck was a very avid- supporter of beauvoir,- he just loves this place.

He- would come when we had work day- and he would- work in the garden an help us - get ready for different major - events" - - - beauvoir would also appreciate- volunteers to work in the rose- garden.

- message them




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Inaugural Chuck Bond Run for Roses [Video]

Inaugural Chuck Bond Run for Roses

Saturday, Beauvoir hosted the Inaugural Chuck Bond Run for Roses in honor of the former Beauvoir volunteer Chuck Bond who spent countless hours tending to the gardens on the property.

Credit: WXXVPublished