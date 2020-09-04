Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 days ago

25.- - a new event is blossoming at- beauvoir tomorrow.- they are hosting their inaugura- chuck bond memorial run for - roses.- this is a ride that is- approximately sixty miles - starting at - beauvoir and coming back.

- they will have stops in long- beach, waveland, bay st louis,- and - gulfport .- at each stop, they will draw a- card and the goal is to build - the best poker hand.- its thirty dollars to - register---that includes the- driver and a passenger and a- lunch of red beans and rice.- the event will go on from 8 a-m- to 4 p-m and you can purchase - your- tickets at the event.

- there will be a trophy- presentation, door prizes and - games.- all proceeds will go to the - maintenance and upkeep of - varina's rose garden.

- this event is named after the - passing of former - volunteer at beauvoir chuck - bond.

- - - - - "we decide a great way to honor a great - - - - man was to have a run for roses- mr chuck was a very avid- supporter of beauvoir,- he just loves this place.

He- would come when we had work day- and he would- work in the garden an help us - get ready for different major - events" - - - beauvoir would also appreciate- volunteers to work in the rose- garden.

