Editorial: Chadwick Boseman

ACTOR CHADWICK BOSEMAN PORTRAYEDDURING HIS CAREER.

HE WAS LOVEDBY FANS,PRAISED BY CO- WORKERS, AND HEINSPIRED A GENERATION WITH HISROLE IN "BLACK PANTHER", A FILMTHAT SHOWED PEOPLE OFCOLOR THAT IT WAS POSSIBLE FOR AHERO TOEXIST THAT BOTH LOOKED LIKE THEMAND WHO WAS ACCEPTED BY THEMASSES.AND HIS LEGACY GOES FAR BEYONDTHE SILVERSCREEN.AS WE LEARNED LAST WEEK,CHADWICKSECRETLY SPENT YEARS FIGHTING ABATTLEAGAINST COLON CANCER.

BUT HENEVER COMPLAINED.

HE NEVERSTOPPED...RATHER, HEMADE THE MOST OF THE TIME HEHADCREATINMEMORABLE CHARACTERS,ENCOURAGING CHILDREN WITHTERMINILLNESSES, INSPIRING GRADUATES.CHADWICK WAS A MAN WITH THE RAREOPPORTUNITY OF KNOWING HIS FATE,ANDRATHER THAN LETTING THATDIAGNOSIS DEFINEHIM, HE LOOKED IT RIGHT IN THEEYE, STOOD HISGROUND, AND CONTINUED TO DO WHATHE LOVED AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL.CANCER MAY HAVE CLAIMED HISLIFE, BUT HE WON HISBATTLE AGAINST THE DISEASE.

WECAN LEARN A LOT FROM CHADWICKBOSEMAN.

THAT WE ARE NOT DEFINEDBY OURCIRCUMSTANCES.

THAT NO MATTERWHAT WFACE, WE CAN BE KIND, WE CAN DOOUR BEST,WE CAN TRIUMPH, AND EVEN IN OURMOSTDIFFICULT MOMENTS, WE CANINSPIRE OTHERS TOBE BETTER.