Lou Holtz to receive Medal of Freedom -Trump

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Lou Holtz to receive Medal of Freedom -Trump

Lou Holtz to receive Medal of Freedom -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced that retired college football coach Lou Holtz will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.


Lou Holtz Lou Holtz American football coach and analyst

Notre Dame distances itself from former coach Lou Holtz's comments at Republican Convention

 Notre Dame president Father John Jenkins takes issue with former football coach's assertion that Joe Biden is a "Catholic in name only."
USATODAY.com

Lou Holtz at R.N.C. Says President Trump Is a 'Winner' While Young Black Athletes Call for Racial Awakening

 Several former athletes and coaches including Lou Holtz have appeared at the R.N.C. to deliver a message that the party wants to project — that the president..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump denies calling fallen soldiers "suckers" and "losers"

 A news report alleges President Donald Trump privately referred to fallen American troops as "suckers" and "losers," but he has adamantly denied those claims...
CBS News

Husband of slain Navy officer wary of Trump report

 Retired Green Beret and Gold Star husband, Joe Kent, read reports of President Trump alleged comments regarding fallen U.S. service members. But he simply..
USATODAY.com

Trump panned over reports he called US war dead 'losers'

 A magazine claims he called US soldiers killed in action "losers", something the president denies.
BBC News

Why Donald Trump could still win US presidential election

 COMMENT: In politics there is a big difference between what you want to happen and what will happen. This is self-evident to anyone with half a brain but in the..
New Zealand Herald

Presidential Medal of Freedom Presidential Medal of Freedom Joint-highest civilian award of the United States, bestowed by the president

Tiger Woods sued over drunk driver's death

 Tiger Woods was named in a wrongful-death lawsuit days after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. According to the lawsuit, Woods' restaurant knowingly..
CBS News

