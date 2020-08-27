Lou Holtz to receive Medal of Freedom -Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced that retired college football coach Lou Holtz will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Steve Quinton 🇨🇦 RT @NBCNews: President Trump announces fmr. football coach Lou Holtz to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Holtz recently spoke at th… 1 minute ago
Janice K Moore RT @LouDobbs: BREAKING NEWS: President @realDonaldTrump says legendary football coach Lou Holtz will receive the Presidential Medal of Free… 1 minute ago
Brad Galli Lou Holtz will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Donald Trump announced. https://t.co/CPpHU7XJOG 2 minutes ago
Mad Dog MAGAVeteran RT @KathyVotesRed: Former South Carolina & Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz spoke at the Republican National Convention last month & now… 2 minutes ago
Joe Gorchow RT @EmeryGlover17: #BREAKING: Former Gamecocks head football coach Holtz to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom https://t.co/wKh39lC7EC 2 minutes ago
Zack Catoe RT @MikeABCColumbia: BREAKING: Former South Carolina football coach Lou Holtz will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, according to… 2 minutes ago
Sarah Jones RT @ScottWTHR: #BREAKING @realDonaldTrump announced former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz will soon receive the Presidential Medal of… 2 minutes ago
Bob Kahler RT @ErinMPerrine: Coach Lou Holtz is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom
I had the honor to meet Coach Holtz once and he said… 2 minutes ago