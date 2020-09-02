New Yorkers Flock To Beaches For Labor Day Weekend
People getting a jump on the beautiful weather this Labor Day weekend headed to the beach early Friday.
Lee Health warns of possible spike in COVID-19 if precautions aren't followed for holiday weekendLee Health warns of possible spike in COVID-19 if precautions aren't followed for holiday weekend
Jersey Shore Restaurants Look To Take Advantage Of Labor Day Weekend Crowds As Indoor Dining ResumesAlecia Reid reports.
Health experts ask for common sense to prevent COVID-19 case surge from holiday weekendIf you’ve got plans this Labor Day holiday weekend, public health officials warn to play it safe and smart in order to prevent a surge in new COVID-19 cases.