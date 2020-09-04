Main Street Impact

Global  
 

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
It's been a tough year for local business owners, but one group is dedicated to making main street successful.

During the past 5 years, the mississippi main street association has supported more than 11 hundred new businesses, almost 350 expanding businesses and 7400 new jobs statewide.

More than 1,000 residential units have also been built in mississippi downtowns.

In addition to public and private funds, these investments in people and property show $904 million dollars in economic impacts.

Additional jobs have come from the construction and design workers involved in many of these projects.

Communities involved in mississippi main street have encouraged tourism and shopping through local events.

These festivals, farmers markets and art walks have contributed up to $24 million dollars into local economies statewide from 2015 through 2019.

The msu extension center for government and community development made the




