Tony Hawk coaches 12-year-old skater attempting 100-foot mega ramp Video Credit: In The Know Sports - Duration: 00:44s - Published 9 minutes ago Tony Hawk coaches 12-year-old skater attempting 100-foot mega ramp Sky Brown is a pro skater from the U.K. who received some incredible coaching from one of the GOATs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sean #BlackLivesMatter RT @RexChapman: Tony Hawk coaches this 12 year old (Sky Brown) to skate this 100-foot mega ramp. This is the Twitter content I’m here fo… 2 hours ago