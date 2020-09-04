Union gearing up for game day

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:37s - Published 12 minutes ago

THE ONLY ONES EXCITED FORTHE SEASON TO START.THE UNION REDSKINS VARSITYCHEER, POM AND HIGH STEPTEAMS HAVE BEENPRACTICING HARD..

AND CAN'TWAIT TO PUMP UP THE CROWD..AS I FOUND OUT..

YOU'LLNOTICE SOME CHANGES ON THEUNION SIDELINE..

AS NEWSTAPLE HAS BEEN ADDED TOTHEIR UNIFORM.Michaella Atteberry srvarsity cheer squad 6 2448 Ilove football games it's soexciting to leave the crowdcheer on our boys and I hopethat we make it to thefinals it's just the bestthing.this year..

You will noticeall the spirit groups willbe wearing masks..

Toprotect them from Covid-19.EMMA JONES-SR. pom squad 63521 I'm not gonna lie it isdifficult to dance with amask on but I think me andmy team are willing to takewhatever precautions arenecessary to ensure that wecan keep dancing.

SabrinaKannard senior- high kickteam 6 4744 we try not tolet the mask bother us weknow it's there for a goodreason so we just try tokeep our mind off of it anddo what we normally dothis week..

Union iswrapping up their first weekback in the classroom...Brooklyn Davis -sr.varsitycheer squad 6 2902 it istotally different I loveseeing everyone back atschool I love being in aclassroom I like being ableto hear my teacher talk tome it's different becausethere are less people ofcourse but honestly it feelsgreat being back.though it does feeldifferent now.Lakin shelton-sr high stepteam 64409 The vibe atschool is different it justfeels off and itjust feels like everyone issad it's very strangeAddyline furor-sr 6 5022 Ijust hope that things in theyear don't get canceled.Like prom and homecomingGoing to school during apandemic... is achallenge... and one they'reready to meet.EMMA JONES-SR. pom squad06:34:42- 6 3418 I thinkit's giving us a newopportunity new ways to getthings done obviously wecan't have events inconventional ways we arelooking for new ways ourleader ship roles can shineand spread some Unionspirits still.

Hailea thiel-sr varsity cheer squad626:22 we have beenpracticing a lot andsomethings may be pushedback but we still get tohavea season that's what I'mmost excited about cheer ismy favorite part of theschool year.TAKE SCHOOL BUS..

BUSES AREBEINGING CLEANED..

ONE GIRLPER SEAT.

MUST WEAR MASK ONBUS BUSES WILL BE CLEANEDBEFORE THEY GET BACK ONAGAIN.