My Girl Movie (1991)
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:31s - Published
My Girl Movie (1991)
My Girl Movie (1991) - Film trailer - Plot synopsis: A young girl, on the threshold of her teen years, finds her life turning upside down, when she is accompanied by an unlikely friend.
Director: Howard Zieff
Writer: Laurice Elehwany
Stars: Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis, Macaulay Culkin
