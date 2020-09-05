Global  
 

Irresistible Movie - Jon Stewart On Casting Steve Carell

Irresistible Movie - Jon Stewart On Casting Steve Carell - Bonus Clip - Now on Digital, Blu-ray & DVD Director and writer Jon Stewart talks about casting Steve Carell and Rose Byrne and working with them on set.

Plot synopsis: From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Steve Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.


Irresistible Movie Clip - Helping the Opposition [Video]

Irresistible Movie Clip - Helping the Opposition

Irresistible Movie Clip - Helping the Opposition - Big Mike (Will Sasso) lends a hand and helps Gary Zimmer (Steve Carrell) carry some stuff back to his car. From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the..

Irresistible Film Clip - When They Go Low, We Go….? [Video]

Irresistible Film Clip - When They Go Low, We Go….?

Irresistible Film Clip - When They Go Low, We Go….? Gary Zimmer (Steve Carell), Jack (Chris Cooper) and Diane (Mackenzie Davis) discuss their campaign strategy. From writer/director Jon Stewart..

