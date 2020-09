INFIDEL Movie - Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:27s - Published 1 week ago INFIDEL Movie - Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan INFIDEL Movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After being kidnapped in Cairo, an American man (Jim Caviezel) risks dangerous attempts to contact his wife (Claudia Karvan) while she does everything in her power to find him. 0

